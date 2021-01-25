Cuteness Overload! Floyd Mayweather Watches Football With His New Grandson

Trending:

Yaya posted videos of the men in her life.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Yaya Mayweather recently gave birth to her first child with ex-boyfriend NBA Youngboy, and the baby boy clearly will be doted on by his grandfather, Yaya’s dad Floyd Mayweather.

Yaya took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (January 24) to post videos of Floyd holding and watching football with the newborn, Kentrell Gaulden Jr.

“Papa came to support him at first photoshoot,” Yaya wrote. “Watching football with Papa.”

The child is Yaya’s first child and Youngboy’s seventh.

See the videos below.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

