Faizon Love Settles Racism Lawsuit With Universal Pictures

Faizon Love sued Universal Studios due to claims the company whitewashed the international poster for the 2009 movie Couples Retreat. However, he has now decided to not move forward with the lawsuit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Love requested dismissal and one of his attorneys stated, "Universal Pictures and Faizon Love reached an amicable agreement.”

Back in November, PEOPLE reported that the lawsuit accused the studio of breach of contract, fraud and discrimination for removing him and his co-star, Kali Hawk, from the film's poster when it opened overseas.

Love and Hawk were the only two Black lead actors in the film that also featured Jason Bateman, Vince Vaughn, Kristen Bell, Kristen Davis, Malin Akerman and more.

"This film was a big money-maker for Universal, but instead of honoring my work and my contract, the studio chose to render me invisible to billions of moviegoers around the world," Love said in a statement at the time.

"They have not only hurt me financially, they have hurt me in a deeper way by dismissing me because of my Blackness — and they have hurt all Black performers by continuing to perpetuate racism in the movie industry."

Universal Studios never commented on the suit.