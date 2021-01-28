‘Delilah’: Everything You Need To Know About OWN's Newest Scripted Series

Fans of the OWN hit show "Greenleaf" shed a tear last year as the popular drama came to an end. Never fear, a new scripted series is right around the corner ready to tug our heartstrings in all the right ways.

Created by Craig Wright, the cast for OWN’s new show, "Delilah" has been announced in a recent press release. Maahra Hill will star in the lead role as Delilah and the series will also include LaMonica Garrett ("Arrow," "Designated Survivor") and Lyriq Bent ("Four Brothers," "She’s Gotta Have It"). Plus other favorites like Saycon Sengbloh ("In The Dark", "Scandal"), Amanda Tavarez ("Queen Sugar," "Cake: The Series") and Michel Curiel who has also appeared on Tyler Perry’s "Sistas."



Oprah Winfrey will also serve as a producer.