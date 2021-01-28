‘Delilah’: Everything You Need To Know About OWN's Newest Scripted Series

Fans of the OWN hit show "Greenleaf" shed a tear last year as the popular drama came to an end. Never fear, a new scripted series is right around the corner ready to tug our heartstrings in all the right ways.
Created by Craig Wright, the cast for OWN’s new show, "Delilah" has been announced in a recent press release. Maahra Hill will star in the lead role as Delilah and the series will also include LaMonica Garrett ("Arrow," "Designated Survivor") and Lyriq Bent ("Four Brothers," "She’s Gotta Have It"). Plus other favorites like Saycon Sengbloh ("In The Dark", "Scandal"), Amanda Tavarez ("Queen Sugar," "Cake: The Series") and Michel Curiel who has also appeared on Tyler Perry’s "Sistas."
Oprah Winfrey will also serve as a producer.
The series centers around Delilah Connolly (Hill), a headstrong, highly principled lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina who left a demanding law firm a decade ago in order to make raising her kids her top priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised.
In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and, to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time.
Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful, but this case is different. This time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line. Nevertheless, there are lives at stake. So, Delilah does what she has always done – seeks justice for those who need it the most.
Look for "Delilah" to begin airing on OWN in March.
