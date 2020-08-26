'Greenleaf' Creators Are Re-Teaming For Another Epic Series

Fans of Greenleaf were heartbroken when it was announced that the show's current fifth season would be its last, but it seems this won't be the last we’ll see of the crew.

The show's creator Craig Wright and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films are working on a new series called Delilah, Deadline.com reports. The new show, which will skip the pilot step and go straight to series on OWN, will star Black-Ish and How To Get Away With Murder actor Maahra Hill in the lead role.

Here's how the producers describe the show:

The series centers around Delilah Connolly (Hill), a headstrong, highly principled lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina who left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her #1 priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: This time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line. Nevertheless, there are lives at stake. So, Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

No release date has been announced for Delilah.