‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Partners With Howard University To Highlight Black Storytellers

Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas is joining forces with Howard University to uplift the voices of Black storytellers.

According to Deadline, Matsoukas and Howard University launched Instagram x Share Black Stories “Future First” Reels Challenge. The program will “feature selected emerging student storytellers from the Howard University Department of Media, Journalism and Film, each of whom will receive a $10,000 production stipend to support costs associated with the creation of their work.”

Matsoukas said in a statement, “Having the ability to create in these spaces and have hundreds of thousands, or millions of people, immediately be able to see, react, respond and be affected by your work is so powerful.”

She continued, “The internet and social media have had a significant impact on the world of media and entertainment, and I am filled with gratitude for this opportunity to work with an historic institution like Howard University, and the team at Instagram, to mentor the next generation of artists, to share what I’ve learned, and to learn from them, too.”

Howard University Associate Professor C. L. Tina Morton, the university liaison on this partnership, also added, “Students will create their visual ideas of Black Excellence, and five students will be the recipients of a $10,000 prize for their juried work, selected by Melina Matsoukas.”

Howard University's press release states the challenge is only open to current Howard University media/journalism/film studnets. The challenge launches today (Feb. 8).