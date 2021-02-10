Misty Copeland Writes Book Celebrating Black Ballerinas

After being recognized as the first Black woman principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland is now writing a book, Black Ballerinas, to uplift young aspiring dancers.

On Tuesday (Feb. 9), Copeland announced to People that her new book is aimed to reach ages 10 and up and will be published by S&S/Aladdin Books and illustrated by Salena Barnes.

Black Ballerinas hits bookshelves on Nov. 2.

"Part of my mission is to bring awareness to the contributions of Black ballerinas," the 38-year-old dancer said in a statement obtained by People. "To give a sense of the rich histories of those who may not be documented in ballet history books, yet their careers — and legacies — are no less valuable and inspiring."

She also explained that the book would share her personal stories and connections and experiences with groundbreaking women and how they not only impacted the field of ballet but her successful career.

“Here are my intimate snapshots of those journeys,” she continued. “I am infinitely grateful for their legacies. This is my bow to them.”

According to the outlet, Copeland will pay her respects to Black ballet trailblazers like Raven Wilkinson, Lauren Anderson, and Janet Collins.

In 2014, Copeland published her memoir, Life in Motion, and her first children’s book, Firebird. Continuing to push for inclusivity, Copeland released a picture book about ballet titled Bunheads in 2020.