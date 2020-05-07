Misty Copeland Is Organizing A Massive, Worldwide Ballet Performance For COVID-19 Relief

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
If you're doubting that there's beauty in the world these days, Misty Copeland has an antidote for you. The ballet icon, along with famed dancer Joseph Phillips, has put together a virtual ballet performance with 32 dancers in 14 different countries, to support members of the ballet community whose livelihoods are affected by COVID-19.
"Swans For Relief" is a breathtaking recital featuring the world's top dancers in self-recorded videos filmed predominantly in their homes and backyards. The six-minute video is available for free on YouTube, but viewers who are encouraged to donate to the fund, designed to help the struggling dance community.
"The theater thrives on people coming together to experience a performance. Because of the coronavirus, the livelihood and careers of dancers are in jeopardy, and this will continue to have massive effects even after we start to re-open our cities,” Copeland said in a statement.
Watch the performance, below:
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
