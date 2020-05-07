Misty Copeland Is Organizing A Massive, Worldwide Ballet Performance For COVID-19 Relief

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Misty Copeland attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Misty Copeland Is Organizing A Massive, Worldwide Ballet Performance For COVID-19 Relief

Thirty-two ballerinas from 14 countries are participating.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

If you're doubting that there's beauty in the world these days, Misty Copeland has an antidote for you. The ballet icon, along with famed dancer Joseph Phillips, has put together a virtual ballet performance with 32 dancers in 14 different countries, to support members of the ballet community whose livelihoods are affected by COVID-19.

"Swans For Relief" is a breathtaking recital featuring the world's top dancers in self-recorded videos filmed predominantly in their homes and backyards. The six-minute video is available for free on YouTube, but viewers who are encouraged to donate to the fund, designed to help the struggling dance community.

RELATED: Misty Copeland Is American Ballet Company’s First Black Prima Ballerina

"The theater thrives on people coming together to experience a performance. Because of the coronavirus, the livelihood and careers of dancers are in jeopardy, and this will continue to have massive effects even after we start to re-open our cities,” Copeland said in a statement.

Watch the performance, below:

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs