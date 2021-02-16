Woman In Motion: Documentary on Star Trek Actress Nichelle Nichols Explains Her Real-Life Role With NASA

America during the 1960s was a society where all eyes were turned to the so-called final frontier of space. President John F. Kennedy envisioned putting a man on the moon and it happened by the end of the decade.The skies were not the limit, they were simply a challenge.

Science fiction boosted the national interest in space flight and actress Nichelle Nichols captured the eyes of the country for her groundbreaking role on Star Trek as Lt. Nyota Uhura, the communications officer aboard the Starship Enterprise, a role she was encouraged to keep by Rev. Martin Luther King himself.



As the story goes, Nichols was at an event when the civil rights icon approached her to tell her he was a fan of the show. She admitted to King that she wasn’t particularly happy with her place in the cast and was planning to leave the show. But he explained that his children enjoyed her and he believed it was important that a Black woman is seen in such an essential role and urged her not to quit. Nichols continued her role on the show until it was cancelled in 1969 and reprised her role in six Star Trek films.

As trailblazing as she was with her television role -- which included the first interracial kiss with William Shatner (Capt. James T. Kirk), the full impact of what Nichols would mean and would do for the world was yet to begin. Before long she became an ambassador for real science and the potential of space travel including with the participation of people who looked like her.

Beginning Feb. 16, the documentary Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA, comes to streaming services to explain how the actress changed the face of the American space program and science for good.