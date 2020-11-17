Victor Glover Becomes First Black Astronaut To Embark On Long Term Stay At International Space Station

Just a day after blasting off for his mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule “Resilience” on Sunday, NASA astronaut Victor Glover became the first Black person to embark on a long-term stay at the International Space Station.

Glover, along with fellow NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins and Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi of Japan, arrived Monday night (Nov. 16) after a 27-hour trip, according to Space.com.

The ISS has had residents on the orbiting space platform for two decades now. However, Glover, 44, a U.S. Navy commander and test pilot, is the first African American to stay there long term. Other Blacks have been to the station before but were only there on space shuttle missions while it was being constructed. He is one of 15 Black astronauts out of 300 people that NASA has sent to space.



"It is something to be celebrated once we accomplish it, and, you know, I am honored to be in this position and to be a part of this great and experienced crew," Glover said at a news conference a week ago, reported Space.com. "And I look forward to getting up there and doing my best to make sure that, you know, we are worthy of all the work that's been put into setting us up for this mission."