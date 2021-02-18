Quavo To Make Feature Film Debut Opposite Robert DeNiro In ‘Wash Me In The River’

Quavo will make his feature film debut alongside Robert DeNiro, John Malkovich, and Jack Huston in the upcoming movie Wash Me in the River.

According to Variety, the Randall Emmett-directed project is currently filming in Puerto Rico and the Migos member will play Coyote, a “ruthless and heartless drug lord.” The film is reportedly an action-thriller with an Adam Taylor Barker script focusing on a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on Coyote.

“I honestly think this movie is going to be one of the greatest to come of this time,” Quavo said, according to the outlet. “The experience was unbelievable for me, with Robert DeNiro and Jack Huston being so down to earth and making me feel like family. Gonna see me doing some stunts and a lot of what you hear from me in my raps! This is one of my biggest debuts I’ve ever had, and so proud of what we did and to get to work with Randall who’s such an amazing guy — I can’t wait to do more films with him.”

This is not the first time Quavo has acted. He previously has appeared in scripted TV shows such as FX’s Atlanta, Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, ABC’s Black-ish, and Fox’s Star.

“Quavo is a superstar and a real actor,” Emmett said, according to Variety. “Getting to see him bring the Coyote character to life is very exciting, and I think he is going to have a film career equally as big as his music.”