Eric Andre And Lil Rel Are Full Of Pranks In ‘Bad Trip’ Trailer

Comedians Eric Andre, Lil Rel, and Tiffany Haddish are teaming up and bringing the laughs to Netflix with their new movie Bad Trip.

From Haddish dangling Andre from a building to Lil Rel needing to be rescued after he somehow gets stuck in the toilet of a Port a Potty, the trio is taking everyone on a wild ride with their shenanigans.



Full of unsuspecting people witnessing staged pranks, the Bad Trip is reminiscent of MTV’s classic series Punk’d. Andre and Lil Rel play two best friends who pack up for a road trip from Florida up the Atlantic coast as they stop along the way to pull off elaborate practical jokes on bystanders. Playing Lil Rel’s sister, Haddish joins in on the tomfoolery as she embarks on a wild goose chase to find her brother and his friend. Strategically placed hidden cameras capture all the madness.

Directed by Andre and Kitao Sakurai, one of the masterminds behind the movies Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this film is chocked full of inventive pranks that pull in a real-life audience every step of the way.