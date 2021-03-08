Meghan Markle Reveals Her One Regret About Dealings With The Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah on Sunday (March 7) revealed a lot of the reasons why she and Prince Harry decided to step away from the Royal Family.

And while the couple say they are confident they made the right decision, the Duchess of Sussex reveals she has one big regret about her time while at Kensington Palace. At the end of their interview, Oprah asked Harry and Meghan if they had any reservations about leaving and from that entire experience.

"I have one. My regret is believing them when they said I would be protected. I believed that," she said. "And I regret believing that because I think had I really seen that that wasn't happening, I would have been able to do more. But I think I wasn't supposed to see it. I wasn't supposed to know. And now we're actually on the other side, we've actually not just survived but are thriving. This? Miracles. I think that all of those things I was hoping for have happened."

"Without question, she saved me," Harry said, after admitting to Oprah earlier that it was Meghan who saved him from being trapped. He also added that his brother and father remain trapped in that institution.

Meghan subsequently objected to Harry giving her all the credit. "I think that’s lovely, [but] I would disagree," she said. "I think he saved all of us. He called it. He said, we’ve got to find a way for us, for Archie...you need to want to be saved.”