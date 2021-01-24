‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore And Marc Daly End Marriage For Second Time

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her estranged husband Marc Daly have decided to call it quits again.

The couple has been married for three-and-a-half-years and it has been 16-months since they announced their first breakup, The Root reports. In a statement obtained by the news outlet, the split comes after mediation, with the pair agreeing to end the relationship and focusing on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

“I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom,” Daly says.

