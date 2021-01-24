‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore And Marc Daly End Marriage For Second Time

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her estranged husband Marc Daly have decided to call it quits again.
The couple has been married for three-and-a-half-years and it has been 16-months since they announced their first breakup, The Root reports. In a statement obtained by the news outlet, the split comes after mediation, with the pair agreeing to end the relationship and focusing on co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly.
“I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom,” Daly says.
The restaurant owner says another focus is to continue helping “the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID - 19 pandemic.” Daly will use his restaurant as a “Community Hub” that will power “positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum.”
Moore and Daly previously split in September 2019 after the wed in June 2017.
Moore, who is currently spending her 50th birthday abroad with her daughter, has not yet spoken publicly about the split.
