‘Real Housewives’ Producers On Filming Kenya Moore’s Troubled Marriage

Kenya Moore allowed fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta to take a deep dive into her marital problems in Season 12.

Two years after tying the knot in a private beachfront ceremony, Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, called it quits late last year, BET.com previously reported.

Their separation occurred less than a year after Moore gave birth to their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, on November 4, 2018.

Prior to announcing their breakup, RHOA cameras captured their tense moments, including the blow-up that led to their separation.

RHOA producers have now revealed that Moore "never tried to put a positive spin on her marriage" this season.

“She was very open and honest about what was going on," they said, per Bravo.“It only got progressively worse as we continued filming.”