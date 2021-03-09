Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye Divorce In New ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

It’s been a rough few months for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The reality star and entrepreneur recently filed for divorce from ‘Ye, and what led up to it, is slated to be featured in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

According to the final season trailer for the E! show, fans get a glimpse into Kim’s battle to save her six-year marriage to the superstar musician. Little more is shown than Kim surrounded by her closest family members and her wedding ring still on her left hand.

Half-sister Kendall Jenner is pictured in the room with Kim and also is tearful as she listens to her pour her heart out.

“I feel like a f*****g loser,” Kardashian tearfully tells family members as she is overcome with emotion.

Kim and Kanye share four children together – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months. They had been in marriage counselling before Kim filed for divorce last month.

The trailer also reveals Kendall’s dream to start a family, Khloe Kardashian’s discussion of having another child with Tristan Thompson, and more.

Watch the trailer below.