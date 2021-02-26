Why Kim Kardashian Finally Decided To Divorce Kanye West

A week ago today, news broke that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Now we may have more insight into what ended the marriage for good.

According to Entertainment Tonight, court docs reveal Kim Kardashian “cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and the date of separation is listed as ‘TBD.’”

However, there are reports that Kanye’s run for president was the “final straw” for Kardashian.

Kim and Kanye have been married for six years and have four children together. She is allegedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, nearly 2 years old. Due to their prenup, it should be an amicable split.

Us Weekly reports that they have been in settlement talks since June 2020, which is around the time that Kardashian retained the services of divorce lawyer Laura Wasser.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper began dating in April 2012. At the time, Kardashian was still legally married to Kris Humphries, from whom she split after only 72 days of marriage. Her divorce was finalized in June 2013. Her first marriage was to music producer Damon Thomas before they divorced in 2004. This was Kanye's first marriage.