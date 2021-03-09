Michelle Obama To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall of Fame

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is one of 9 ladies chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the National Women’s Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls—which is the site of the first women’s rights convention.
RELATED: Michelle Obama Reveals What Almost Brought Her To Tears At The Biden-Harris Inauguration
Other women to be inducted include soccer star Mia Hamm, former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi, and retired U.S. Army brigadier general Rebecca Halstead, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland, and artist Judy Chicago.
The outlet reports that Halstead was the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.
The ceremony will be held in person and live-streamed on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Tickets will not be available until April or May when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols.
(Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
COMMENTS