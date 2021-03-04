Michelle Obama Reveals What Almost Brought Her To Tears At The Biden-Harris Inauguration

It’s been over a month since the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. While it was a celebratory day, there were concerns because just weeks before there was an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Former first lady Michelle Obama recently opened up about how she felt on Jan. 20, the day of the inauguration.

In a March 3 interview with Good Morning America, Mrs. Obama said, "The mood was wonderful, but it was also mixed. I think everyone was concerned about more riots, but we were assured that things were under control."

She continued, "When you see fellow Americans storming the Capitol, that, you know, that sits with you, so that reality was with us on that stage. But to watch our friend Joe Biden and Jill [Biden] stand there with their beautiful family, to see [Vice President Kamala Harris] and her family standing there, brave and bold, knowing that they were taking on a massive amount of responsibility to get this country back on track."

Obama also said she was nearly moved to tears by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, "I was proud and moved almost to tears to hear, not just her words, but the confidence with which she delivered. I know there are many, many Amanda Gormans. I'm just proud when one of them gets a chance to be seen and the rest of the nation and the world gets to see, yup, a lotta Black folks contribute to this country. A lot of Black folks have made this country what it is today."

Amanda Gorman was the youngest inaugural poet in recent history and she famously read “The Hill We Climb.”

