Oprah Interview Filmed at Gayle King's Mansion Denied by 'CBS This Morning' Host

Although the CBS special was filmed in Southern California, where the former royals and Winfrey reside, the talk show host clarified that the backyard where the interview took place was filmed at “friend’s house,” OprahMag.com reports.

Gayle King has stopped all rumors that the Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was reportedly filmed at her mansion.

Hours after the special aired, rumors took over the internet that Winfrey hinted that the sit-down bombshell conversation took place at Gayle King's home.

King has debunked the story that was first reported by Daily Mirror.

“I'm not going to disclose the friend, because I don't want people now going to find the friend and the friend's house," Oprah said, according to Oprah Mag, adding, "But I have friends!"

For those who have suspected that the interview could have been filmed at King’s home, it has been reported that the CBS This Morning host does not own a home in California and instead spends most of her time in Manhattan, New York, where she has a penthouse, HouseBeautiful.com, writes.