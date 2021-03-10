‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Renewed For Second Season On CBS

Queen Latifah and CBS are continuing the reboot of The Equalizer series.

The network announced on March 9 that after airing just four episodes of its 13-episode first season contract, the revival of the 1980s hit series has been renewed for a second season. Following a post-Super Bowl Sunday premiere, The Equalizer has brought in a strong fan base.

According to Deadline, there were 23.8 million viewers tuned in for the show’s debut.

“I’m excited to share that #TheEqualizer has been renewed for Season 2!! Thank you to our amazing fans for supporting and watching us every week,” Latifah announced via her Instagram account. “We can’t wait for you to see what we have coming up ❤️❤️❤️”

