‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Renewed For Second Season On CBS

Queen Latifah and CBS are continuing the reboot of The Equalizer series.
The network announced on March 9 that after airing just four episodes of its 13-episode first season contract, the revival of the 1980s hit series has been renewed for a second season. Following a post-Super Bowl Sunday premiere, The Equalizer has brought in a strong fan base.
According to Deadline, there were 23.8 million viewers tuned in for the show’s debut.
“I’m excited to share that #TheEqualizer has been renewed for Season 2!! Thank you to our amazing fans for supporting and watching us every week,” Latifah announced via her Instagram account. “We can’t wait for you to see what we have coming up ❤️❤️❤️”
Playing McCall, Latifah portrays an enigmatic woman who is a single mother of a 15-year-old daughter Deliah (Laya DeLeon Hayes). What her daughter doesn’t know is that McCall has a secret life as "The Equalizer" as she turns into an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the defenseless in pursuit of her own personal redemption.
“I think that Black women have been equalizing for years and years,” Latifah told BET.com, who is also known for her critically-acclaimed roles in Bessie and Chicago. “From Stacey Abrams to Kamala Harris to my mother to my grandmother, seeing a Black woman equalize is not a new thing to me.”
The cast also includes Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.
“We need to see more of it. We’ve been doing what we have to do. We’ve been carrying a lot of things on our backs,” she continues. “Unfortunately, sometimes we’re not lifted up in the way we should be when it comes to how much we actually carry, how much grit we have, how much determination we have, how powerful we are, and how magical we are. These things come naturally.”
The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 PM ET on CBS.
(Photo by Sophy Holland/CBS via Getty Images)
