‘Alien’ Star Yaphet Kotto Dies at 81

Celebrated actor Yaphet Kotto has passed away at 81 years old.

According to Variety, his agent Ryan Goldhar confirmed the sad news.

On Monday (March 15) evening, Kotto’s wife, Tessie Sinahon, wrote on Facebook, “I’m saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time.”



She continued, “You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I’m gonna miss you everyday, my bestfriend, my rock.”

Kotto was born in New York City on Nov. 15, 1939; his roles included dictator Dr. Kananga in 1973’s Live and Let Die, Dennis Parker in 1979’s Alien, and Al Giardello in the NBC series Homicide: Life on the Street, which aired from 1993 to 1999.

His cause of death is not known.

Yaphet Kotto is survived by his wife and six children.