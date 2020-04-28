‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross Dead At 34 After Tragic Accident

Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross, a reality TV star on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, died Monday (April 27) from injuries sustained from a car accident, People confirmed. She was 34 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," Ross’ management team announced.