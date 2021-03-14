Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Send Tongues Wagging With Their NSFW Grammy Performance Of 'WAP'

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion did not come to play! The rap queens took to the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards to perform their hit song, "WAP" live for the first time ever.
Their jaw-dropping performance featured a strip club-theme set with a pole on a massive high heel and ending with the two rappers dancing together on a giant bed.
Cardi rocked a two-piece armored plate metallic set to match her pink pixie cut, while Meg wore a lilac metallic bodysuit with jet black waist-length tresses.
Prior to “WAP,” Megan performed “Body” and “Savage” with roaring ’20s spectacle, complete with a tap dancing break and plenty of tight choreography. Cardi B followed immediately with a neon-fueled version of her solo track “Up.”
These ladies left it all on the stage tonight. Congrats to both Meg and Cardi!
(Photo: Getty Images)
