Beyoncé Honors Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion And More For Women’s History Month

Beyoncé is paying tribute to some of the most accomplished women in the entertainment and sports industries in honor of Women’s History Month.

In a post, “Women’s History Month: The Entertainers,” on the #BEYGOOD section of her website, the music mogul honors “the women entertainers (and sports greats) who rose to the occasion in delivering stand out feats that made us all shine.”

