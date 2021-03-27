Beyoncé Honors Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion And More For Women’s History Month

Beyoncé is paying tribute to some of the most accomplished women in the entertainment and sports industries in honor of Women’s History Month.
In a post, “Women’s History Month: The Entertainers,” on the #BEYGOOD section of her website, the music mogul honors “the women entertainers (and sports greats) who rose to the occasion in delivering stand out feats that made us all shine.”
For Women’s History Month, we honor the women entertainers (and sports greats) who rose to the occasion in delivering stand out feats that made us all shine.— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) March 23, 2021
The message features a black-and-white grid displaying portraits of 20 women, including Megan Thee Stallion, Michaela Coel, Rihanna, Issa Rae, Naomi Osaka, and more. It also includes the Maya Angelou quote: “The question is not how to survive, but how to thrive with passion, compassion, humor and style.”
Additionally, Beyoncé paid homage to her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland and her sister Solange.
“Their passion and brilliance shone on courts, zoom stages, streaming services, television, books, dance and song,” the singer added. “They gave us joy and provided escapism in the midst of an overwhelming year.”
Over the past year, Beyoncé has been propping up people from all walks of life through her BEYGOOD Foundation. Through it, she’s offered free COVID-19 testing in her native Houston, financial assistance to Texans during the devastating winter storm, funds for small business owners and more.
