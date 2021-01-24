Beyoncé Awards Black Virginia Baker $10K From BeyGood

Kimberly Outlaw, owner of Sweet Craving Bakery in Chesapeake, Virginia, received surprising news from Beyoncé while checking her business email this month.

Outlaw, known for creating divine and extravagant sweet treats from her home bakery, was awarded $10,000 by the mogul’s BeyGOOD Grant. The relief, designated to help Black-owned businesses struggling amid the pandemic, will help Outlaw and more than 250 other entrepreneurs.

“I was checking my business email, and it said, ‘You are a recipient,’” Outlaw tells The Virginian Pilot. “I had to read it four times, and I didn’t comprehend what I was reading. I screamed — I’m still in the same disbelief.”

