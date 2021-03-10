Beyoncé Sends A Message To Meghan Markle After The Oprah Winfrey Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exclusive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on CBS is still blowing up social media. Thankfully, Markle has received support from all over the world, and now Beyoncé is sending her well wishes.

Queen Bey wrote on her website, “‘Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”



She also posted a photo of their meeting at the London premiere of “The Lion King” in the summer of 2019.

The couple dropped several bombshell statements during their interview with Oprah. Among the many things revealed is that Prince Charles, Harry’s father, stopped taking his son’s calls at one point, the royal family refused to give security to baby Archie, and Meghan was suicidal during her first pregnancy.

One of the most disturbing moments was about discussions regarding Archie’s skin tone before he was even born. Meghan told Oprah that while she was pregnant, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Oprah was visually shocked.

In 2020, the couple announced the surprising news that they would step down from their roles as senior royals, citing British media intrusions into their personal lives and racist attitudes toward Meghan.

Harry said he was cut off financially by his family, and the only way he was able to provide for his wife and child was from the money his mother, Princess Diana, left him. She was killed in a car crash in 1997 and was also outspoken about how the Royal Family treated her.

Markle also revealed that Tyler Perry let the family stay at his home and provided security when they first arrived in California.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement in reaction to the interview, which read in part, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”