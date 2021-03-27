NAACP Image Awards: Anthony Anderson Shades Michael Jordan, Celebrates Howard University In Hilarious Opening Monologue

Anthony Anderson dunked on Michael Jordan in his opening monologue at the 52nd NAACP Awards.

The comedian said the lockdown gave us all an opportunity to get caught up on our binge watching. He watched The Last Dance, which followed the basketball legend and his Chicago Bulls teammates in their push for another championship.

Anderson said he was surprised by what he learned about Jordan. Instead of seeing behind the scenes comradery between MJ and his teammates, he learned that Jordan was cussing out the other players and even punched Steve Kerr in the face.

“Who punches Steve Kerr in the face?” Anderson asked with one eyebrow raised.

“MJ even had Scottie Pippen stressed out,” the Black-ish star observed.

Now, Jordan’s sidekick is “a 55-year-old man wearing cornrows.”

“Mike’s probably somewhere smoking a cigar listening to this monologue and taking it (air quotes) personally,” Anderson said.

Anderson then pivoted from calling out petty to relishing in pride: he received loud applause on social media for expressing his love for Black people.

“Tonight we celebrate all that is amazing, outstanding and beautiful about our Blackness,” he said before explaining why he looks forward to hosting the award show.

“I love hosting this show - not just because the check usually clears -- but really because I love being Black, and I love Black people.”