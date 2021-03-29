Nas Partners With Hennessy’s Acceleration Fund To Empower The Next Generation of Black Entrepreneurs

Hennessy, the French cognac distillery, is continuing its thriving partnership with Grammy-award winning and legendary MC, Nas. Their latest campaign is “Never Stop Never Settle Society,” a comprehensive growth accelerator for Black entrepreneurship.

In conjunction with the Marcus Graham Project (MGP), the joint venture seeks to provide equal opportunities for emerging Black entrepreneurs. Introducing the brand’s new initiative, Nas narrates “Dear Destiny,” a letter he penned to his daughter, produced by UNINTERRUPTED which debuted during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on BET (Hennessy is one of the first corporate sponsors of the NAACP), paying homage to the rich legacy of Black Wall Street.

In the two-minute commercial, which is not only a love letter to his daughter but also to Black America, Nas writes, “Dear Destiny, standing still scared to death, holding you in my hands, I knew. I wanted you to see something I never saw; feel something our family had never grasped: Black excellence.”

See the emotionally stirring video below: