Former WNBA Player Renee Montgomery Now Co-Owns The Atlanta Dream

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is no longer co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. Loeffler’s share has been sold to former WNBA player Renee Montgomery and two others.

According to TMZ Sports, “Montgomery's 3-person ownership group is comprised of 2 big wigs from the Northland real estate firm — chairman Larry Gottesdiener and President and COO Suzanne Abair.”

She is the first former WNBA player to own a team.

Montgomery said in a statement to TMZ Sports, "My dream has come true. Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the ownership team is an opportunity that I take very seriously. I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!"

LeBron James congratulated Montgomery on Twitter, writing, “So proud of this Queen. This is everything we are about! #Morethananathlete @morethanavote.”

The two-time WNBA champion also broke the news on Twitter, see below: