Fans React To Nas Winning First-Ever GRAMMY Award For ‘King’s Disease'

Thirteen studio albums, 14 nominations and 25 years later, Nas finally receives his first-ever Grammy win.

At age 47, the seasoned veteran’s Hit-Boy-produced album King’s Disease earned him some gold hardware for the trophy case. It’s been a long time coming, having his first Grammy nomination in 1996 for his Lauryn Hill-assisted song, “If I Ruled The World.”

The 13-track album was released in August 2020. In an interview with Apple Music, Nas said, “I couldn’t hold on to it,” on the creation of the album during quarantine. “I was working on it, I stopped cause of COVID, cause of the pandemic and all the racial injustice — I couldn’t finish the record. After my man Hit-Boy hit me, he said, ‘come on, we gotta go, we gotta finish this.”

Fans are excited to see Nas finally get a Grammy Award, however, many express a bittersweet feeling for the win.

There was a push to see Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s collaborative effort of Alfredowin the award for Best Rap Album, but fans weren’t mad to see Nas take the victory. Other fans focused solely on Nas, as they felt this win has been long overdue.

