Charlamagne Tha God Accuses Derrick Jaxn Of Being A Hypocrite

Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on the Derrick Jaxn cheating scandal and had more than just a few things to say.

The co-host of “The Breakfast Club” appeared on his March 25 episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast with co-host Andre Schulz to call the self-proclaimed relationship guru a hypocrite. Earlier this month Jaxn stated that he had an affair with another woman while still being married to his wife, Da’Naia Broadus.

“This is the moral of this whole story before we even start talking,” the radio personality said. “I would rather be known as an honest sinner than a lying hypocrite. What Derrick did is he goes out there, and he literally, literally sh*ts on men. It’s like a level of narcissism where he purposely doesn’t try to understand where another man is coming from as if he’s never made any mistakes whatsoever.”

RELATED: Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Admits To Extramarital Affair

The 42-year-old then goes on to explain that Jaxn often “mischaracterizes people” and profits off of it in the process. “What you’re witnessing right now … ladies and ghetto-men … is all of that energy coming back,” he continued.

RELATED: OPINION: How Did Derrick Jaxn Become The Very Thing He Taught Black Woman To Despise?