Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Responds To Comments About Her Appearance

Da’Naia Jackson, the wife of social media relationship guru Derrick Jaxn, raised eyebrows online after deciding to stick by Jaxn following his admission of infidelity.

Now, she’s responding to comments about her appearance during recent viral videos that showed her and her husband speaking about their relationship and why she decided to stay with him.

Some people who watched the videos of the couple mentioned how Da’Naia looked like she was being held captive, and many had comments about the hat/bonnet she wore.

In a video she uploaded to her Instagram account on Wednesday (March 24), Da’Naia says her choice of clothing is a source of power for her.

“You see a bonnet, I see the helmet of salvation. You see an army green shirt. I see the breastplate of righteousness,” she said while wearing her hat and army fatigues. “I see the belt of truth and the sandals of peace, the sword of spirit, which is the word of God, and the shield of faith. And I’ve come to the battleground covered in the blood of Jesus to proclaim victory over sin.”

Da’Naia also claimed “spiritual warfare” against her critics.

“This is a spiritual warfare and if you are not prepared and you do not know what to do, you will drown and you will be a casualty in this war,” she said. “I did not come here to play games and to play dress-up. I came here in my battle suit. I came here on the battleground covered in the blood of Jesus.”

Watch the full video below.