Daniel Kaluuya Mocks His Muted Golden Globe Speech In ‘SNL’ Monologue

“Basically I'm what the royal family was worried the baby would look like," he said, referencing Meghan Markle' s interview with Oprah in which she spoke about the monarch’s "concerns and conversations about how dark [her son Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

“First of all, I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh no, he’s not Black — he’s British,” the 32-year-old London-born actor said at the beginning of his monologue. After confirming to the audience that he was indeed both, he tackled colorism and the British Monarchy.

Daniel Kaluuya made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on April 3, taking satirical jabs at British and American racism, and mocking his muted Golden Globes Awards acceptance speech.

Kaluuya then delved deeper into racism, asking the SNL audience which they believed was worse, British or American racism?

“Let me put it this way,” he said, “British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free — free to create their own kind of racism. So that’s why they created Australia, South Africa and Boston.”

He went on to joke about his virtual Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech on February 28, 2021 for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in Judas and the Black Messiah. The Zoom meeting was experiencing technical difficulties.

“I was muted — can you believe that? I told the best joke of my life, and I was muted,” he said. “I felt like I was in a sunken place,” he said, referencing his other 2017 Oscar-nominated role in Get Out.

Wrapping up his monologue, he gave a warm shoutout to beloved SNL cast member, Kenan Thompson while speaking about a play he participated in as a child.

“This is a true story, that play was based on Kenan & Kel. That play led me down a path that got me on this stage tonight with Kenan backstage right now," he said. "I just want to take this moment in front of Kenan and the whole world to say, thank you Mom, thank you God and thank you Kel."