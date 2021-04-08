WATCH: Big Sean Reveals How Kanye West And His Mother Helped To Jump Start His Career

Grammy-nominated rapper Big Sean is one of the biggest superstars in hip -hop. He has sold more than 15 million records worldwide but his success did not happen overnight.

In the latest episode of OWN’s Behind Every Man, Big Sean details how his mother Myra Anderson played a critical role in his rise to superstardom. Even before he dropped a legendary freestyle for Kanye West outside a Detroit radio station, Big Sean was being coached behind-the-scenes by his mother who believed in his dreams. He celebrates her contributions to his success and is grateful for her willingness to put her own dreams on the back burner to invest in her son's future.

OWN’s latest series Behind Every Man brings attention to the strong Black women who have influenced the men in their lives to go on to success in various fields of entertainment. The series highlights the journey of the woman from childhood through the present day, and include interviews with Faith Evans and Stevie J, Keonna Green and Nick Young, and Heather and Will Packer.

Here’s a BET.com exclusive first look of the episode with Big Sean and his mother airing on Friday, April 9 at 9/8 C.