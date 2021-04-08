WATCH: Big Sean Reveals How Kanye West And His Mother Helped To Jump Start His Career

Grammy-nominated rapper Big Sean is one of the biggest superstars in hip -hop. He has sold more than 15 million records worldwide but his success did not happen overnight.
In the latest episode of OWN’s Behind Every Man, Big Sean details how his mother Myra Anderson played a critical role in his rise to superstardom. Even before he dropped a legendary freestyle for Kanye West outside a Detroit radio station, Big Sean was being coached behind-the-scenes by his mother who believed in his dreams. He celebrates her contributions to his success and is grateful for her willingness to put her own dreams on the back burner to invest in her son's future.
OWN’s latest series Behind Every Man brings attention to the strong Black women who have influenced the men in their lives to go on to success in various fields of entertainment. The series highlights the journey of the woman from childhood through the present day, and include interviews with Faith Evans and Stevie J, Keonna Green and Nick Young, and Heather and Will Packer.
In the episode, Big Sean also reflects on his journey grinding as an up and coming music artist in Detroit trying to make a name for himself.
“When I turned 16, there was this show that was coming on every Friday night at the radio station here called the Friday Night Cypher,” recalls Sean. “After I turned 16 and got my driver’s license I was like ‘Ok ,I need to be on this show’ because nothing was stopping me at that point.”
His mother observed her son’s drive and determination and knew he had something special.
“Sean kept getting on the radio and eventually earned a steady spot every week and come rain or snow, Sean would go down to that Friday Night Cypher,” she recalls. His persistence led to a once-in-a-lifetime meeting with Kanye West.
After growing impatient with the slow pace of realizing his dream, his mother gave him the one thing he needed that ultimately provided him with the direction to turn things around.
“It gave me the tools I needed to figure my way out of a room with no doors and no exits,” said Big Sean, who quickly began to hit his stride and has never looked back since, thanks to his mother.
