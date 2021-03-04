Big Sean Reveals How Close He Came To Suicide

Big Sean has been open about his mental health struggles for years, but he recently decided to share just how bad things got.

In a Facebook Watch interview with Michael Eric Dyson, the Detroit rap star revealed that he came dangerously close to suicide. “I for sure contemplated suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hand, feeling it for real … planning it out to the point where I said, ‘Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money. I did this already,'” he told Dyson. Sean went on to talk about how the pressure to work and resulting exhaustion lead to a dark chapter in his life. “I was just stressed out and not happy. I realized that OK, I need to stop everything I’m doing and figure this out or I’m going to self-destruct."

Thankfully, Sean was able to get the help he needed. “I took the time off, canceled everything I was doing, sought therapy, connected with God more, spiritually grounded myself, and put myself first as a priority for the first time ever,” he shared.

Watch the full interview, below: