Regé-Jean Page Seemingly Addresses Claims His Race Was The Reason He Didn't Get A Role

Regé-Jean Page is speaking out after claims circulated he was allegedly passed up for a role because he is Black.

On Tuesday (April 6,) The Hollywood Reporter interviewed actor Ray Fisher, who detailed how DC Films co-founder Geoff Johns allegedly passed on casting Page due to his race. The London native auditioned to play Superman's grandfather in Syfy's Krypton television series. According to unnamed sources who spoke with THR, Johns believed the fictional superhero could not have a Black grandfather.

RELATED: BET BUZZ: NAACP Image Awards: 5 Things To Know About Regé-Jean Page

Page, whose rise to fame includes his role as Simon Basset in Netflix's wildly popular series Bridgerton, tweeted about the incident on Wednesday (April 7.)