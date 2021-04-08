Regé-Jean Page Seemingly Addresses Claims His Race Was The Reason He Didn't Get A Role

Regé-Jean Page is speaking out after claims circulated he was allegedly passed up for a role because he is Black.
On Tuesday (April 6,) The Hollywood Reporter interviewed actor Ray Fisher, who detailed how DC Films co-founder Geoff Johns allegedly passed on casting Page due to his race. The London native auditioned to play Superman's grandfather in Syfy's Krypton television series. According to unnamed sources who spoke with THR, Johns believed the fictional superhero could not have a Black grandfather.
Page, whose rise to fame includes his role as Simon Basset in Netflix's wildly popular series Bridgerton, tweeted about the incident on Wednesday (April 7.)
Yahoo! News reports that although Johns did not deny the allegations, he explained he reasoned that DC Universe fans would expect Superman's grandfather to resemble Henry Cavill, a white man who plays the comic book star. In a statement shared by Johns' rep, he says the casting process "is being twisted to be something that it is not."
"The role was for Superman's grandfather – which came after the Justice League movies and the decision was made that the role was supposed to mirror Henry Cavill and his father which was played by Russell Crowe in the movie. The actor being cast as such was supposed to resemble either actor. This is being twisted to be something that it is not and someone throwing a name out there to get headlines."
Although Page did not get the coveted role, he went on to become Bridgerton's breakout star. Fans were shocked when it was recently announced that the 31-year-old wouldn’t return for season two.
At the 2021 NAACP Image Awards, Page won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.
