Tyler Perry’s Madea Prequel, 'Mabel,' In The Works at Showtime

If you've been missing Madea, then you're in luck!

Variety reports Tyler Perry is developing a prequel drama series, Mabel, currently in the works for Showtime.

"Every great story has to start somewhere, and every legend has a beginning. Long before she was the force of nature known as Madea, she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something Black woman named…Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972, she set the city – and the world – on fire," read the series' official description.

The Wrap reports the series is being developed as a one-hour drama.

RELATED: How Tyler Perry Conquered Theater, Film And TV

Mabel, produced by Perry, will also be executive-produced by Tim Palen and twin sister writers JaNeika James and JaSheika James.

According to TV Line, the southern matriarch, Mabel "Madea" Earlene Simmons, was inspired by Perry's mother and aunt. Madea made her debut in the hit stage play; I Can Do Bad All By Myself in 1999. The gun-toting, no-nonsense character quickly resonated with audiences, gaining a massive fan base before premiering on the big screen in her movies.

RELATED: Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Season Three Premiere Date Revealed

Diary of a Mad Black Woman, starring Kimberly Elise and Shemar Moore, was the first film Madea starred in. The most recent was A Madea Family Funeral in 2019.

Forbes reports Perry recently made the billionaires list, taking into account his cash and investments, his stake in BET+ app, and his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in 2020.