‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Ashley Gerren Taylor Dies At 30

Ashley Gerren Taylor, who starred in the popular BET reality series Baldwin Hills, has reportedly passed away at 30 years old.

College Hill star Ray Cunningham wrote on Instagram, “Just got the worst news ever and I’m still not processing it fully. I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill.”

He also added, “She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her’s with me… You will be missed.”

BET has also issued a statement over the loss of Taylor: "The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of BET's Baldwin Hills. The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET's thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley's friends and family during this time."