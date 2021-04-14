Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist’ Netflix Trailer Celebrates The Actor’s Legacy

Netflix is set to honor Chadwick Boseman with a new special hitting the streaming platform on Sunday (April 17).

Releasing the trailer for Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist on Thursday (April 14), the star-studded special will celebrate the life and legacy of the 43-year-old, who died on August 28, 2020, after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman's voice welcomes viewers at the beginning of the trailer. "I'm Chadwick Boseman, I am an artist. People call me an actor. I wouldn't call myself an actor. I would call myself an artist."

