Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist’ Netflix Trailer Celebrates The Actor’s Legacy

Netflix is set to honor Chadwick Boseman with a new special hitting the streaming platform on Sunday (April 17).
Releasing the trailer for Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist on Thursday (April 14), the star-studded special will celebrate the life and legacy of the 43-year-old, who died on August 28, 2020, after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.
Boseman's voice welcomes viewers at the beginning of the trailer. "I'm Chadwick Boseman, I am an artist. People call me an actor. I wouldn't call myself an actor. I would call myself an artist."
The documentary offers an intimate look into Boseman’s artistic process through intimate interviews with those who knew his work best. Viewers are treated to appearances from his Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira, his idol, Denzel Washington, director Spike Lee, legendary actress Phylicia Rashad, who was Boseman’s acting instructor at Howard University, and his Ma Rainey Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis.
"You know you have to step up when you're in his presence," Davis shares in the trailer. "He's looking at your work and he's like, really hyper focused — on the craft, on the process. That's Chad."
Rashad notes that the late actor was “not going to limit his experience of growth and learning because of cultural differences.”
Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist will be available for 30 days only on Netflix and runs as he is expected to posthumously win his first Oscar at the Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25.
Watch the trailer below:
(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
