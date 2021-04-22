‘Masked Singer’ Bobby Brown Remembers Children Bobby Jr. And Bobbi Kristina

In a surprise on NBC’s The Masked Singer on Wednesday night, R&B superstar Bobby Brown was unmasked and paid tribute to his children.

Disguised as a crab, Brown made his debut in Episode 4, becoming the first wild card singer in Group B. After his farewell song – a rendition of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” – Brown emotionally remembered his departed son and daughter.

“As everybody knows I lost my two children,” Brown explained. “I lost my daughter Bobbi Kristina and I lost my son just recently, Bobby Jr. And, um, they were a part of everything that I do this for. I do this for my kids. I just felt it was essential that I come out here and do this for my little ones. My five-year-old, my four-year-old, my 11-year-old, you know. To let them see that their dad is still kicking.”

As to providing clues to guessing Brown’s identity, the show's panelists – Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke – were provided with BBQ ribs, referring to the line of the singer’s BBQ sauces and seasonings and a boxing tape, referring to Bobby’s training as a Golden Gloves boxer. Additionally, marshmallows were a clue to Bobby’s role in Ghostbusters and his songs featured on the film’s soundtrack.

Earlier this month, Bobby Brown was a guest on Red Table Talk and was candid over what he believes led to the death of his ex-wife and two of his children.

In the past, Brown has publicly blamed Bobbi Kristina Brown’s boyfriend Nick Gordon for keeping Bobbi Kristina in a controlled environment. However, when Jada Pinkett-Smith asks about the nature of her death, Brown said something even more surprising.

“So you believe that there was foul play in Bobbi Kristina's death?” asks Pinkett Smith.

“Definitely,” replies Brown.

“Like, that maybe he drugged her?” questions Willow Smith.

“Definitely. He was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife [Whitney Houston] and with my daughter, and they both died the same way,” says Brown.

Gordon was never charged with either of the deaths of Houston or Bobbi Kristina. Brown was in rehab when Gordon died from a drug overdose in 2020 and yet, he finds no comfort in that loss. In fact, Brown has said he regrets not having the chance to confront Gordon while he was still alive.