U.S. Rep. Grothman Wants To Ban Performances Like Cardi B’s ‘Wap’

It seems as if Cardi B and her music has captured the attention of Glenn Grothman. On the House floor Thursday, U.S. Rep. Grothman, a Republican from Glenbeulah, said that Cardi B's performance at this year’s Grammy Awards was "inconsistent with basic decency."

"I've received some complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys. They wonder why we are paying the FCC if they feel this should be in living rooms across the nation," Grothman said from the floor. "Wake up, FCC, and begin to do your job. The moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency."

A queen of clapbacks, Cardi B, was not going to stand for any of Grothman's shenanigans. She said that there were more important issues that Grothman should be giving his attention to.

"This gets me so mad ya don't even know!" she tweeted. "I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat state representative decide to talk about."