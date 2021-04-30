Big Sean Launches Wellness Web Series With His Mother

For those who want to improve their mental wellness, there is now an affordable option provided by one of the most popular rappers in the game. Big Sean and his mother, Myra Anderson, have partnered to launch a new video series focused on wellness and mental well-being.

According to Page Six, each episode will be 10 to 15 minutes each, featuring the rapper and his mother covering various topics to help viewers “attain and maintain emotional balance.” Videos will premiere every Sunday Mental Health Awareness Month on the Sean Anderson Foundation website and their organization’s Instagram page. The duo will cover everything from mediations, sleep, exercise, and diet.

In a statement, Anderson said, “Sean and I wanted to share some of the no- or low-cost techniques that we have used over the years to help us attain and maintain emotional balance. In the future, we may do a deeper dive into some of these techniques and other tools that we use.”

Sean continued: “I feel that Mental Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to talk with my mom about some of the things I have learned from her that have helped me along the way, and I hope will help others.”

Big Sean and Anderson are not just mother and son, but they are creative collaborators. They appeared on OWN’s Behind Every Man, where Big Sean detailed how Anderson was instrumental in his success as a rapper.

Mental health and wellness are deeply important to Big Sean. He’s been very open about his mental health issues in the past, going as far as to say that was why he decided to cancel his 2018 tour with Playboi Carti. Because of his struggles, he committed to self-care and to seek professional help.