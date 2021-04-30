Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Shares What It Takes To Make Their Marriage Work

Being together for more than a decade and married for six years, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have learned how to live together and support each other, the power couple shared in a recent People magazine interview.

"I'd like to say we've worked on it," said Wade. "It's about learning each other, learning what she wants for her life and for her career and trying to support all those things."

Union, who joined forces with Wade on their new book inspired by their two-year old daughter Kaavia, “Shady Baby,” said they have also learned from past mistakes.

"This is both of our second marriages, and we're super transparent about that," said Union. "We didn't do it right, the first time around. There's another way — to be more collaborative and equitable. We humble ourselves, listen and we meet in the middle."

The NBA All-Star said that he supports his wife for exactly who she is.

"She had a career and a life before we met and she was doing perfectly fine," said Wade. "It's not my job to change who she is, it's my job to be part of the evolution. In this partnership, there are times when I have to lead, times when I have to step back and times where we are side by side. And I know when to shut up!"

The pair have found new ways to overcome challenges together.

"Sometimes you need that person to let you lay their head on your shoulder," said Wade. "And sometimes you need to be like, 'Tough it out!' And we have that. We're not perfect. There's times she will not talk to me for a week! But I think we've got a good combination of it all."

As for Union, it all comes down to an unfailing partnership she said.

"I feel very strong and very supported," said Union. "A lot of times I feel like I could lose everything by standing up for the right thing. And he's like, 'No, you won't. I got you.'"