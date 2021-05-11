RHOA’s Porsha Williams Confirms Romance With Simon Guobadia

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, has a new man in her life, and it's not who many would expect.

On Monday (May 10), Williams announced on Instagram that she is in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia. If you missed it, Guobadia is the ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia, Williams' co-star on the most recent season of RHOA.

"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."