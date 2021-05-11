RHOA’s Porsha Williams Confirms Romance With Simon Guobadia

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, has a new man in her life, and it's not who many would expect.
On Monday (May 10), Williams announced on Instagram that she is in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia. If you missed it, Guobadia is the ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia, Williams' co-star on the most recent season of RHOA.
"Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love," Porsha wrote. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
She continued, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives.”
In April, Simon and Falynn publicly announced that they were splitting after two years of marriage.
Simon also took to his IG to confirm that he and Williams are engaged, posting the engagement ring.
“Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves,” he wrote in part. “We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."
