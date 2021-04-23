RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Is Splitting From Her Husband After Two Years

Falynn Guobadia and Simon Guobadia have reportedly chosen to split.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 31, announced their divorce via her Instagram Story on Thursday (April 22).

"After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she began. "We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children.

Falynn added: “This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."

The 31-year-old also thanked her supporters, who she says "have shown a great deal of love for our family."

Additionally, Simon provided his own announcement in both his IG feed and Story. "After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage,” he wrote. “Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Rumors of a split began swirling after the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Falynn attempted to do damage control right and spoke with The Jasmine Brand on March 31.

"That rumor came from a miserable person," she said. "Simon and I, we go through our marital issues, just like everyone else. Everybody has their own s**t. Whether we unfollow and we follow back and we delete our stuff or whatever the case is, just let us go through our stuff. We're just like everyone else. We're normal people."