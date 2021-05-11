Wendy Williams Splits With Boyfriend Mike Esterman

Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman are no longer a couple.

Esterman, a Maryland-based contractor, told Page Six the couple broke up due to his schedule.

“She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,” Esterman told the outlet on Monday (May 10). Earlier, The Sun had reported that the couple had “drifted apart.”

He added the were “never an item after 3 dates.”

RELATED: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Is Reportedly Getting Into A New Line Of Business

“I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas,” Esterman continued. “I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process. I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”

The short-lived relationship was a result of Williams’ talk show’s “Date Wendy” segment, after which they dated throughout February and March.

In April, Williams visited Easterman in Maryland and the two went on dates to The Cheesecake Factory, Ben’s Chili Bowl and Mike’s Crab House.

Williams has not spoken publicly about the split.