Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Is Reportedly Getting Into A New Line Of Business

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband has found a new career now that he is no longer managing her or acting as executive producer on her show.

Kevin Hunter revealed on social media that he is opening an Italian restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn named Loreto. According to Page Six, Hunter posted on a private social media page, “Time to work on MY LEGACY!! For a kid from Brownsville Brooklyn this is a dream come true. To be a part of an amazing team to create something so extraordinary.”

He described Loreto as “exquisite high end Italian cuisine.”

A soft opening is scheduled for Feb. 14.

The former couple filed for divorce in April 2019, not long after it was learned that Hunter’s alleged girlfriend was having a baby. However, in August of 2019, Williams admitted that she had known about his double life "for years." Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Williams and Hunter first met in 1994 and married three years later. They share a son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

After the divorce, Hunter relaunched Hunter Publishing Group, which he received as a part of the divorce settlement, according to Page Six. The group has three authors on its roster so far— Sonia Alleyne, HOT 97 radio personality TT Torrez and attorney Ray Hamlin. Their books are all expected later this year.