Ari Lennox Shuts Down Critics Of Her Return To Sporting Her Natural Hair

Ari Lennox is setting the record straight after receiving a swarm of negative comments about her return to sporting her natural tresses.
The “Shea Butter Baby” songstress (born Courtney Salter), who recently took the internet by storm with her Instagram photos showing off her lace front protective styles, has hung up the wigs and started showing her natural curls again. But not everyone is happy.
“Reminding people of the sick things people use to say to me about me is counterproductive,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday (May 21) in response to unpleasant critiques in her social media accounts. “It’s not kind, even though you may think you mean well.”
She went on to discuss the importance of protective styling, while being unafraid of showing off her natural hair.
“I've always loved lace fronts,” she states. “I love that I'm no longer afraid to try new styles. I love these protective styles which will promote stronger healthier hair. I'm still natural Courtney. Just a natural Courtney embracing new things and growing.”
The 30-year-old also encouraged people to be more “mature” and “observe and learn."
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
