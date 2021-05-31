Raven-Symoné Has Lost 28 Lbs, Reveals Her New Look

Raven-Symoné made some major lifestyle changes and has shed a total of 28 pounds.

The actress did an Instagram Live revealing her new look. With her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday by her side, the 35-year-old said, "Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin. You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey."

She continued, "Just so you guys know; I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s**t ton of weight."

Her wife added, "You're incredible, honey. You're doing so good."

Symoné also said, "Right now, I'm doing a 48-hour fast, so we're on that journey right now."



Pearman-Maday revealed they started an exercise journey together, which will premiere on their YouTube page sometime in the near future.

See Raven-Symoné’s new look in the Instagram Live video below: