Meghan Markle On Finally Being Free To Speak For Herself After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle says she’s experienced newfound freedom since she and husband Prince Harry stepped away from the royal family last year.

She and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah in an exclusive intimate highly anticipated 90-minute interview, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special scheduled to air on Sunday (March 7), they will speak openly with the former talk show host in a candid conversation that was not allowed to occur as a working member of the Royal family, she says.

"As an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is different than what I think people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I'm ready to talk," Markle says in the clip.

Markle will address what it was like transitioning into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work, and how she handles her day-to-day life under the public eye, CBS said in a statement.

Oprah revealed in a clip she asked Meghan for an interview prior to her wedding to Harry, but Markle declined because she wasn’t allowed to have that conversation on her own and that other people with the royals’ communications team had to be on the call. But now is the right time, Markle says, because she has the freedom to say what she wants without anyone hovering over her shoulder.

“We're on the other side of a lot of life experience and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then,” Markle says in the clip. “That wasn't my choice to make.”

Harry also joins the conversation to speak about the couple’s move to the United States and how they plan to fulfill their hopes and dreams as their family expands.